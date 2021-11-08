MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Look, I'm Me! I Just Can't See!": an important opportunity to discuss the dangers of bullying with young readers. "Look, I'm Me! I Just Can't See!" is the creation of published author Rebecca Leasure, a loving wife who was born and raised in West Virginia before moving to Arizona. Leasure graduated from Marshall University with a BA in education and a master's plus 45 in special education. She retired from the field of education after thirty-eight years.
Leasure shares, "Have you ever been bullied? Read about a little girl who is trying to cope with a visual impairment. Her frustration of kids not seeing who she really is. The confusion of being different but yet being the same. Read about her special request to God. Will something special and exciting happen? Find out by reading Look, I'm Me! I Just Can't See!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Leasure's new book is very special to the author due to personally experiencing vision loss beginning at age eighteen.
Leasure shares a heartfelt and informative children's narrative that encourages young readers to show respect for others no matter their differences.
