MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Story of Military Life": a sweet remembrance of times past. "A Story of Military Life" is the creation of published author, Rebecca Northcut Cummings.
Northcut Cummings writes, "Everyone grows up somewhere to someone. This is a glimpse into the life of a military child's life as remembered by her during the sixties. Fantasies and fairy tales are no match for the life of an army brat!
Walk with this young lady as she remembers her life lived oh so large with her gang of issued guys, how they shaped fantasy, and hid a bit of reality. A heartfelt story of a young girl, her family, and her guys who came—issued!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Northcut Cummings's new book is a sentimental story of the authors life as the daughter of a military father.
Reminiscing about times past as a young girl traveling with military family, Rebecca invites readers to experience beloved memories of days past.
View a synopsis of "A Story of Military Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Story of Military Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Story of Military Life", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
