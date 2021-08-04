MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Liberty's Journey: A Foster Child's Placement Story": a potent example of how confusing placement can be for a child. "Liberty's Journey: A Foster Child's Placement Story" is the creation of published author Rebecca Padgett, a devoted mother and wife who works as a state-licensed and Nationally Certified counselor specializing in trauma-based therapy. She is passionate about speaking up for those in need and will continue to actively advocate for others for as long as possible.
Padgett writes, "Liberty's Journey: A Foster Child's Placement Story is the first book of this series designed to create awareness of the phases found within the foster care system. Liberty begins her journey by being placed in a foster home. This book familiarizes the reader with foster care-related terms and opens the door for discussion about how the foster care system works. If you are a foster parent, social service provider, or therapist, a user guide is included to connect conversation to the story. Liberty's Journey is designed to provide a connection for foster children but can also be read independently for any child. Liberty's journey allows foster children a voice in the placement process and serves as a tool to aid with transitions to this unique journey. Liberty's Journey was designed to serve as a voice to the children uniquely placed within the foster care process."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Padgett's new book is an engaging opportunity to open conversation with both foster parents and children.
The author's experience within the social services field is apparent in this heartfelt story about entering foster care and what that can feel like for a young child.
