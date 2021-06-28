MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Joseph: The Mountain Road": a potent story of loss and faith. "Joseph: The Mountain Road" is the creation of published author Rebecca Robinson, a loving wife and mother who lives in Ontario, Canada.
Rebecca Robinson writes, "Joseph, Roseway and their children arrive at their new home full of excitement. Not long after the move their challenges and change begin. They come face-to-face with their worst nightmare causing them to question their faith and their path forward. This is a story about how Joseph and his family find peace after their lives have been turned upside-down."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Robinson's new book is the fourth installment in the author's Narrow Road series.
Rebecca Robinson presents an inspiring and emotional tale for readers' consideration. With the unknown at every turn, will the Roberts family be able to maintain a sense of faith? Readers will find themselves invested in the lives depicted within from the start.
View a synopsis of "Joseph: The Mountain Road" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Joseph: The Mountain Road" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Joseph: The Mountain Road," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing