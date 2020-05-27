PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JazzHR, the leading recruiting software provider for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the release of a white-label recruiting platform.
Partners and customers of JazzHR may now leverage its award-winning applicant tracking system as a fully-branded solution to deepen customer relationships, create new recurring revenue streams, and bolster client retention. By implementing the white-label solution, businesses will rapidly deploy robust recruiting tools without the high cost and effort of typical software development.
"We are delighted to now offer JazzHR's industry-leading recruiting software as a custom-branded solution," said JazzHR CEO Pete Lamson. "Our white-label recruiting platform provides partners and customers with an opportunity to strengthen client and candidate relationships, while also creating a new recurring revenue stream. JazzHR's white-label product is offered free of charge to partners for streamlined implementation at no cost."
As businesses navigate the current economic uncertainty, HR partners deepening customer relationships by expanding their solution suite is critical to customer retention. Adding recruiting technology to existing HR offerings now allows users to effectively prepare to solve staffing needs once markets stabilize.
JazzHR's HR technology partners, including HRISs, HCMs, Payroll providers, and PEOs may now build single-source HR platforms by adding recruitment to their offerings. Similarly, service-based partners benefit from additional revenue streams and increased client retention. Brand-forward customers, like franchises and multi-location companies, can also increase brand equity and loyalty.
White-labeled JazzHR accounts offer a fully personalized brand experience including custom logos, colors, and email templates. Integrated JazzHR partners can also deepen their existing data sharing capabilities through white labeling.
Effective immediately, organizations can learn more about building their own custom-branded hiring solutions by visiting jazzhr.com or calling 888-353-0887.
About JazzHR
JazzHR is powerful, user-friendly and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.