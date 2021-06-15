EXTON, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RED Chocolate announces an update to its guiltlessly indulgent no sugar added recipes that provides decadent flavor and fewer calories. Consumers will still enjoy the smarter snacking options, now with an improved taste and nutritional content.
The Master European Chocolatier's offerings include no added sugar, reduced calories, and less fat. The new recipe deliciously makes the dark chocolate 40% less in calories and the milk chocolate 30% less compared to other popular chocolates on the market. One-third of the dark chocolate bar has the same amount of calories as an apple slice and is keto-friendly.
"We're amazed at the reception our chocolates have received since arriving in the U.S. even during a pandemic when so many brands suffered," says Glenn Gardone, President and CEO. "This invigorates us to look for ways to perfect our exclusive recipes so that our customers get the best chocolate without the guilt. It's a healthier lifestyle choice that chocoholics can feel good eating. It makes a convenient on-the-go snack for hiking and being outside this summer, too."
RED Chocolate is made with cocoa from the Ivory Coast of Africa, whose farmers select, roast and grind the cocoa beans to perfection. The European brand is one of the first to masterfully use the natural sugar from the cocoa bean itself as well as naturally occurring sugars from fruits such as melons to lightly sweeten their recipe, receiving more than 10 invention patents in the process. Ethically sourced and produced in a custom-designed environmentally-conscious facility, the brand is one of the fastest-growing confectionaries in the industry.
Chocolate lovers have discovered the ideal way to satisfy their chocolatey cravings without refined-sugar-regret that we have learned in recent years can lead to multiple health risks when heavily consumed. The full bars and grab-n-go come in classic dark, classic milk and delicious flavors such as orange and almond. The diamond-shaped pralines are available in either a smooth nut or a coconut filling. RED is Weight Watchers-friendly, keto-friendly, gluten-free, kosher, palm oil-free, and non-GMO.
For more information, visit https://red-chocolate.com.
