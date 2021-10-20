EXTON, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RED Chocolate announces the addition of a second warehouse based in its hometown, a strategic shipping decision to lower its carbon footprint and expand its distribution to meet the growing consumer demand for its better-for-you chocolates. The warehouse doubles the amount of square footage the company currently uses and will be part of the global certification RED Chocolate is known for in the industry.
The site is instrumental in the company's rapidly expanding distribution throughout the eastern U.S. and will better serve its customers with a quick order turnaround. It features state-of-the-art drop shipping capabilities that help partners such as HSN and its own e-commerce site. RED Chocolate has a notable fulfillment record of delivering on time, even during the hardships brought on by the pandemic.
The first chocolate with fewer than 40% calories, RED Chocolate grew exponentially during the pandemic. In 2020, sales increased by 3,000%, an incredible feat when many businesses were negatively affected.
"Adding a second warehouse in Exton has numerous advantages, first and foremost reducing our environmental impact by keeping our operations out of a central location while fulfilling customer orders on time," says Glenn Gardone, President and CEO. "Strategically, it made perfect sense to double the amount of space which is in line with our expansion with retailers and plans to bring even more new products and limited-editions offerings to chocolate lovers down the road. We're proud of our legacy as a premium chocolatier and are grateful for the consumer reception for our reduced-calorie chocolate."
The Master European Chocolatier has continued to increase sales over the previous year with the help of USA partners like Rite Aid, Walmart, Sam's Club and AHOLD, making them one of the fastest-growing premium chocolate companies in the industry. The indulgent yet guilt-free chocolate is available in over 10,000 stores across the U.S. and is also available on their site http://www.red-chocolate.com and Amazon.
Additionally, RED Chocolate continues to be recognized within the industry, most recently as a "must-see" at the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo, the largest confectionery and snack event in North America.
About RED Chocolate:
RED Chocolate has come over from Europe and is taking the US by storm. The chocolate brand was one of the highest performing products on their debut showing on the Home Shopping Network channel, nearly selling out of stock in a short ten minutes. RED Chocolate has also been featured on major outlets such as Life & Style, Spoon University, BuzzFeed and many more. RED Chocolate is available in most major grocery chains, Amazon and their own site, https://red-chocolate.com/.
