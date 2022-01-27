EXTON, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RED Chocolate, the premier reduced sugar chocolate company, announces their plan to offer a donation option on their website with every purchase. Donations will benefit the American Heart Association (AHA) and support their research regarding various heart diseases and conditions. In honor of National Heart Awareness Month, RED will match all donations collected within their online store throughout the month.
Starting next month, customers will have the choice to donate $1, $3, $5 during checkout. The option will be powered by DailyKarma, a company specializing in cause marketing, with 100% of donations going directly to AHA.
"The entire team here at RED is excited to launch this campaign," said Glenn Gardone, President and CEO. "Our focus as a company has always been to show people that there are better options out there for snacking, and this drive applies to overall health as well."
The choice to benefit AHA is not coincidental. In an article from Harvard Health, a study published in 2014 in JAMA Internal Medicine [showed scientists finding] an association between a high-sugar diet and a greater risk of dying from heart disease. Over the course of the 15-year study, people who got 17% to 21% of their calories from added sugar had a 38% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared with those who consumed 8% of their calories as added sugar. A diet high in processed sugar contributes to an increased risk of diabetes, which greatly increases the risk of heart failure. Managing and incorporating a healthy diet has been shown to dramatically lower this risk.
"RED is not a health food. Candy is still candy, and we won't claim otherwise," said Gardone. "Our core mission is to create a better option for chocolate lovers. We set out to reduce sugar and decrease calories not to say it's healthy, but to make a transition to smarter eating easier. By reducing refined sugars, we are helping chocoholics take a step in their journey for better living and heart health."
The last two years have been an incredibly stressful time for everyone with one in two U.S. adults reporting that Covid has negatively impacted their mental health (American Heart Association).
"Chocolate is one of America's favorite indulgent-escapes for not only moments of happiness and celebration, but also to alleviate stress, sadness, anger, etc. , It's important to everyone at RED Chocolate that our products don't conflict with the benefits that decompression or 'me time' provides," said Gardone. "Since we've eliminated the addition of refined sugars, creating a heart-healthier option, everyone can have their chocolate and eat it, too."
The donation feature will be live beginning Feb 1, in time to promote National Heart Awareness Month.
About RED Chocolate
RED Chocolate began in the early 2000s with a simple desire. To make delicious chocolate with no added sugar and fewer calories while still creating an indulgent experience. With over a decade of continual success in the European market, RED crossed the seas in 2019 and has won the hearts of chocolate lovers in the United States. Follow them on Instagram @redchocolette
