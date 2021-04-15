YARDLEY, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Nucleus ("RN"), a premier provider of learning, performance, and process solutions for the life sciences industry, announced that it has acquired PPM Advisory Group and OrtleyBio (collectively "PPM"), a leading provider of scientific operations and communications services to biopharmaceutical companies and brands, with its primary focus in oncology and hematology therapeutic areas.
PPM offers commercial, medical affairs, and MSL content development; planning and training support, advisory boards, competitive landscape analysis, sales representative training support, and conferences/congress coverage. PPM also brings new client relationships and touch points for the combined business. PPM's solutions align closely with RN's existing Commercial and Medical Communications (INVIVO) businesses.
"We are excited to join the Red Nucleus family as we'll be able to provide expanded services to our current clients while helping them develop and commercialize treatments for patients. Red Nucleus is known to deliver best-in-class services and has an employee and client-service focused culture, which melds well with the PPM culture," says PPM Founder Rino Mariconda.
"We are thrilled for Rino and the PPM team to join the Red Nucleus family. The combination of PPM and RN will collectively help us expand both within current therapeutic areas and services, as well as grow into new areas and offerings. PPM has a deep bench of advanced-degreed and seasoned medical writers and staff (13 PhDs) who produce high-quality content. Together, we now have more talented team members to build upon the strong historical reputation of both RN and PPM, while delivering leading science-first services that our clients expect and deserve," adds Red Nucleus CEO Ian Kelly.
Fairmount Partners represented PPM in the sale.
The transaction closed in April 2021.
