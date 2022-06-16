The new business unit brings together the acquisitions of INVIVO Communications, PPM, OrtleyBio, and most recently MMSG.
YARDLEY, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Nucleus ("RN"), a premier provider of strategic learning and development, scientific services and advisory, and medical communications solutions exclusively for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce that it is consolidating recent acquisitions to form a Medical Communications business unit.
The new business unit brings together the recent acquisitions of INVIVO Communications, PPM, OrtleyBio, and most recently MMSG. This alignment brings new client relationships and touchpoints across commercial and medical affairs and establishes the Medical Communications business unit as a leading digital scientific communications agency with deep therapeutic knowledge and experience integrating innovative technology into communications solutions that engage and delight. Formalizing the Medical Communication business unit is the next step for RN as it works to weave a red thread across the various phases of drug development from molecule to medicine with its clients. Medical Communications has been, and will continue to be, a focus area for RN as it continues its strong growth trajectory.
"We are working tirelessly to provide our clients continuity across the development spectrum with leading products and services. Our Medical Communications business unit, together with our depth of experience in the Scientific Services & Advisory and Learning & Development business units, allows us to offer our clients greater insights and efficiencies across the entire drug life cycle to support them in their journey to improve health outcomes and the quality of people's lives," said Red Nucleus CEO Ian Kelly. "We've integrated decades of deep scientific knowledge, visual storytelling, and cutting-edge digital solutions into a new, bolder Red Nucleus."
