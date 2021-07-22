PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the Season 4 premiere, Tomorrow's World Today will visit the headquarters of electronics recycler and ITAD service provider, Regency Technologies. Field reporter Darieth Chisolm toured the Stow, Ohio facility to learn how innovation, partnerships, and a commitment to sustainability have fueled Regency's growth from a single electronics resale location into a national leader in the IT asset disposition (ITAD) industry. Season 4, Episode 1, "The Science Behind Electronics Recycling" will air on the Science Channel on Saturday, July 24 and Discovery on July 25.
In this season four premiere, Regency President Jim Levine introduced Chisolm to the ITAD and electronics recycling process. Levine explained how a partnership with parent company Reserve Management Group (RMG) was a major catalyst into the IT asset disposition (ITAD) industry. Through the collaboration, Regency developed additional ways to maximize the value of by breaking down devices into their constituent recyclable commodities such plastic, steel, and aluminum. That partnership was at the forefront of the ITAD industry.
During the show's visit to Regency headquarters, Levine and Chisolm spent two days touring the 500,000+ sq. ft. facility explaining Regency's innovative approach to the ITAD process. Joining them from Regency were VP of Operations Steven Salloum, VP of Tech Operations Samir Khoury, and VP of Business Development Anthony Magistrelli. Magistrelli displayed a few of the countless types of electronic items that Regency receives on a daily basis. Khoury provided insights into the tech centers where employees test, repair, and refurbish items bound for resale. Salloum walked Chisolm through the company's recycling operations to show how Regency processes more than 1 million assets each year.
"Recycling outdated and end-of-use electronics is important in global environmental sustainability," said Levine. "We work with large national companies and organizations that replace a lot of equipment regularly. Instead of ending up in a landfill, we take those assets and find ways to repair and remarket them or break them down into commodities to be sold and used in the manufacture of new products. Many people don't realize that there is still value in their old electronics. We innovate and find new ways to extend the life of every IT asset to avoid landfills and bring monetary value to unused items."
"We are continuously exploring ways to increase sustainability through scrap and recycling processes," said RMG CEO Steve Joseph. "When we initially partnered with Regency, we were confident they would fit into our mission of providing safe, responsible, and sustainable recycling solutions for our customers and the environment. Regency leads the ITAD industry with innovative processes, systems and equipment. In addition, Regency's leadership has been an ongoing part of industry associations and coalitions to review and update sustainability and compliance standards, such as R2."
Watch the Season 4 premiere of Tomorrow's World Today Saturday, July 24 on Science and Sunday, July 25 on Discovery to learn more about the ITAD and electronics recycling process.
