MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Helping Hats": a fun opportunity to teach young readers about a variety of key employment opportunities. "Helping Hats" is the creation of published author Regina C. Brown.
Brown shares, "Have you thought about how early farmers get out of bed to start feeding their animals? What about the ongoing training our firefighters perform? And we could never get by as well without our caring and dedicated doctors and nurses! There are so many different community helpers with jobs that may go unappreciated on a daily basis.
"These helpers are truly our heroes, providing vital needs to all communities and asking very little in return. The main character, Dan, and his perky little canine friend, explore community jobs in a winsome way.
"Helping Hats seeks to open eyes and hearts of young readers. They will learn about careers that affect their lives and learn to appreciate the hard work and dedication that's involved with each job. They may even have relatives whom they can identify as a "helper," which may become personal to them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina C. Brown's new book is an enjoyable tale that teaches young readers about the many different people who make the world a safer place in one way or another.
Brown offers educators and parents a simple way to explore careers with young readers in this colorful and engaging narrative.
