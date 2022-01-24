MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How I Learned to Forgive": a potent reminder of the importance of healing and letting go of the negative. "How I Learned to Forgive" is the creation of published author Regina Faith.
Faith shares, "Forgiveness is the tool to open the doors of blessings.
"The world we live in has people that will cause us to hurt. So we hold grudges. These grudges block blessings God has planned for us.
"This book will help you discover the things to do to forgive and open your doors of blessings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina Faith's new book touches on three key aspects of healing, including bearing the hurt, surviving the hurt, and, finally, letting the hurt go.
Faith shares a deeply personal collection of reflections in hopes of helping others find a path forward to a life of recovery from abandonment or abuse.
