MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Woman Tragedy": a thrilling tale that will capture the imagination. "A Woman Tragedy" is the creation of published author Regina Harper, a native of Maryland who enjoys playing piano and guitar and helping in her community.
Harper shares, "Jennifer and Earl are deeply in love and have planned their future together, unaware that life would take a terrible turn. Someone is lurking in the dark, making it a life-or-death situation. It's thrillingly, emotionally, and inspirationally based on true life events."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina Harper's new book is an engaging novella that explores the life of a young hopeful couple.
Harper offers readers a compelling narrative that will captivate and entertain.
Consumers can purchase "A Woman Tragedy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
