"Eli the Praying Squirrel" from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina Holder is a charming story of a young girl's experiences in observing a squirrel and the thoughtful analogies of faith that come to mind.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Eli the Praying Squirrel": an enjoyable children's narrative with heart. "Eli the Praying Squirrel" is the creation of published author Regina Holder, a loving wife and mother who is co-owner of Holder Construction Company.
Holder shares, "This is a story of what we all can learn. It's not just for kids. Just take time to look around when you're outside and see what's there and what creation and the beauty of our great big world can show you and teach you and me. And, wow, it showed me and reminded me every day that I just need to look.
"Maybe children will learn from it, but their parents, grandparents, brothers, and sisters will too. Just listen and open your eyes, and what's there will amaze you. Our Lord Jesus put this story in my mind and on paper. I could never have written this. He did. Jesus gets credit for this writing.
"Enjoy and be ready. You're never going to hear how you can learn like this."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina Holder's new book features enjoyable illustrations created by Buffy Ellis.
Holder offers readers an uplifting message of hope and a key lesson on life within the pages of this delightful tale.
Consumers can purchase "Eli the Praying Squirrel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Eli the Praying Squirrel," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing