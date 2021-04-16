MEADVILLE, Pa., Apr. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Are Not Alone: Finding God to Fight the Suicide Battle": a brave retelling of the author's journey with mental health and suicidal thoughts. This work particularly highlights the importance of faith in illuminating the path towards triumph over suicide, and how when one's main adversary is their mind, God is the ally they need. "You Are Not Alone: Finding God to Fight the Suicide Battle" is the creation of published author Regina Iseman, a physical therapist and a survivor of the battle over suicide and mental health adversities. Iseman hopes to use this book as a platform to raise awareness on mental health and mental illnesses.
Iseman shares, "This book is meant to encourage people who struggle with mental illness or anyone who struggles with suicidal thought, by finding God's love and purpose for their lives. I have had suicidal thoughts since my twenties and survived one suicidal attempt, so I know firsthand how God has saved my life. It's about taking a journey with God who wants to love you and save you because your life is special. He wants you to let go of past traumas or disappointments or negativity and know you have a good future He has planned for you. By His amazing grace and guidance, you can find your unique gifts and purpose for your life. When you find this purpose, the suicidal thoughts will fade away and no longer dominate your mind. You will want to live your life with meaning and hope. Because of my bipolar illness and even with medication, the struggle has been long and hard, but suicidal thoughts no longer have a tight grip on me. God has changed my life, and He will change yours too. Find God and find freedom from these struggles. God will be there through the good and the bad, and He can even take the bad and work it out for your good. Don't ever give up on your life because there is a reason to live. God is with you through this journey called life so you are not alone!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina Iseman's new book is a truthful account on mental health struggles, a reminder that there are other people who go through the same thing, and a testimony of how faith can act as the balm to help heal these woes.
