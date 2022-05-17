"Duke & Friends" from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina Thornburg is a charming juvenile fiction that explores the life of Duke and those met along the way as Duke recounts the good, the bad, and everything in between.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Duke & Friends": an engaging tale of a beloved pet. "Duke & Friends" is the creation of published author Regina Thornburg, who lives with her husband of fifty-four years in Olive Branch, Mississippi. She is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and her favorite thing in the world to do is spend time with her family.
Thornburg shares, "Duke is a lovable black-and-white rat terrier. He is full of energy and loves people. This story shares how he came to be a member of his family and the adventures he has had with his humans and with other canines as well as with other animals such as bobcats and squirrels. Needless to say, he has led an interesting life. You will enjoy hearing about the good and bad times in his everyday journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina Thornburg's new book presents readers with a charismatic dog known as Duke who has a story or two he'd like to pass along.
Thornburg's delightful narrative paired with vibrant illustrations will delight young readers as they learn about the life of Duke.
Consumers can purchase "Duke & Friends" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Duke & Friends," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing