MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A New Dawn": a gripping futuristic narrative with terrifying beings inhabiting Earth as the last survivors attempt to make a life on spaceships. "A New Dawn" is the creation of published author Reginald Andah, a dedicated son and brother who worked to support his family during high school, overcame homelessness, and went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas State University.
Andah shares, "Amid over a decade-long war, Xander Williams finds himself as a soldier-in-training in what's left of the current military. After several months in cryostasis, he awakens to a new reality. As he discovers the modern world that has befallen him, survivors left to fight live on ships in space, since Earth has turned into a warzone, plagued by vile beings. These entities are bent on life's annihilation. The light humanity once had turns dim, and their faith is tested like none before. Everyone's memories, serving as the last connections to the world they once knew, are vague, including Xander's. One person he cares about is a woman named Leona who gives him the strength to live. The only thing they know for certain is the way they feel for one another. However, as their memories return and the history of the war reveals itself, not everyone and everything are who they appear to be—especially each other."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reginald Andah's new book will engage the imagination of any lover of the science fiction genre.
Andah's passion for creative writing is apparent within this flagship novel. Readers will discover a fresh and exciting apocalyptic narrative as they explore the fate of Xander Williams.
Consumers can purchase "A New Dawn" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
