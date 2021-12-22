MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Journey to Know God One Day at a Time: A Thirty-Day Devotional Inspired by God's Spirit That Fills My Heart and God's Truth That Renews My Mind": a potent reminder of the strength one can find by being active in faith. "A Journey to Know God One Day at a Time: A Thirty-Day Devotional Inspired by God's Spirit That Fills My Heart and God's Truth That Renews My Mind" is the creation of published author Reginald B. Holmes.
Holmes shares, "To the Reader,
"I was inspired to write this book to share my honesty about myself as a Christian. As I reflected on my journey to draw nearer to God, I realized that I was a Christian in name only. A man with religion but no relationship with God. Being honest with myself I know I fell short in words, actions, and thoughts as a representative of Jesus Christ. Today as I move forward drawing nearer to God, I examine my heart daily to see if I can be a light to someone in this world of darkness. My limited understanding of God is being transformed to a deeper relationship through study, prayer, meditation, and service. I hope this book will help someone seek the presence of God and submit to his life transforming power and authority.
"Isaiah 44:22 says, 'I have blotted out, like a thick cloud, your transgressions, and like a cloud your sins, return to me, for I have redeemed you.'
"If you have not accepted Jesus Christ as your personal Savior, pray this prayer, believe, and receive the free gift of eternal life.
"Heavenly Father, I know that I am a sinner. I believe that you are the Savior, and you died on the cross for my sins, buried and rose from the dead according to the scriptures. I repent and ask you to forgive me for my sins. Come into my heart and take control of my life. By your blood, I am free from the punishment of sin. I am a new creation in Christ, born of God with the life and love of Jesus in me. My salvation has been sealed. Thank you for eternal life in Jesus's name. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reginald B. Holmes's new book will inspire and empower readers to accept the offer of salvation.
Holmes shares in hopes of helping others find and nurture a strong relationship with God's loving spirit.
Consumers can purchase "A Journey to Know God One Day at a Time: A Thirty-Day Devotional Inspired by God's Spirit That Fills My Heart and God's Truth That Renews My Mind" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Journey to Know God One Day at a Time: A Thirty-Day Devotional Inspired by God's Spirit That Fills My Heart and God's Truth That Renews My Mind," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing