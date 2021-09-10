WARRENDALE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today that the Thermal Management Systems Digital Summit (TMSS) will take place online on October 12-14, 2021. The event is the premier convening point for forward-thinking engineers, executives, OEMs and academia to collaborate and hear a range of presentations on the latest technologies, regulations and applications for thermal management systems.
"As technologies and regulations quickly evolve, it is important now more than ever that industry convenes and collaborates," said Frank Bokulich, manager of engineering events at SAE International. "TMSS is where industry comes together to discuss the latest regulatory impacts and applications to reduce engine emissions, conserve energy, reduce noise, improve the cabin environment and increase overall vehicle performance in the passenger and commercial vehicle industry."
For three days, attendees have the opportunity to participate in expert-led discussions and collaborate with other leaders in the industry to tackle conversations around global thermal management. Topics to be covered include the regulatory landscape, thermal systems for autonomous, connected, hybrid and electric, fuel cells, commercial, and off-road, vehicle climate control and thermal comfort, thermal management strategies and more.
This year's event includes a diverse, global group of keynote speakers:
- Willem van den Corput, vice president of engineering at Light Year. Willem has 20 years of experience spanning fleet management, engineering, purchasing and procurement.
- Matt Fisch, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Gentherm. Matt leads technology strategy advanced product engineering, longer term research and development and partnership ecosystems at Gentherm.
- David Greenwood, director for industrial engagement and CEO of the high value manufacturing catapult at WMG. David has led over 200 researchers and engineers during his time at WMG. His research is focused on batteries, electric motors, power electronics, and the integration and control of these for propulsion and energy applications.
- Luke Miller, senior thermal analyst at Dana TM4. Miller's experience spans across thermal design, analyzing motors and power electronics, manufacturing and environmental testing.
- Richard Sun, academician at Chongqing Changan Automobile Co.ltd. Working in the field for over 30 years, Sun is a well-known expert of aerodynamic and thermal management.
To register for the event, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/thermal/registration.
To learn more about the program at the Thermal Management Systems Digital Summit, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/thermal.
