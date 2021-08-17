WARRENDALE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today that the On-Board Diagnostics Digital Summit-Americas will take place online on September 21-23, 2021. The event will unite automotive and commercial vehicle experts from around the world to discuss vital information regarding On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) systems development and global rules, regulations and standards associated with light- and heavy-duty emissions controls.
OBD-Americas will cover the latest technologies and strategies being employed to ensure powertrains meet current and upcoming global regulations in North America, Europe and China. For three days, attendees will have access to in-depth live and on-demand technical sessions, panel and keynote speaker discussions and an engaging workshop.
OBD-Americas will explore the following topics:
- CARB and global regulatory updates and future plans
- Light- and heavy-duty OBD updates
- Hybrid powertrain OBD developments
- EV developments
- Testing and modeling
- Standards review
The event also includes a pre-conference professional development program, Emissions-Related OBD Systems: A Design Overview. This one-day seminar on September 20th is designed to provide an overview of the fundamental design objectives and features needed to achieve OBD regulations. The seminar will also cover some of the most impactful themes from the OBD Digital Summit-Americas.
In advance of OBD-Americas, SAE will hold a free webcast on Tuesday, August 31, titled: "New CARB MY 23+ UDS Requirement: Implementing and Understanding the Supplemental Monitor Activity Data." The webcast will feature Erika L. Pruski from General Motors who will review the requirements for the new supplemental monitor activity data, including the Mini-Numerator, Mini-Denominator and Monitor Activity Ratio (MAR) as defined in SAE J1979-2™ and adopted for future CARB OBD regulations. All webcast attendees will be eligible for a limited time only 10 percent discount off the Digital Summit registration fee.
To learn more information about the On-Board Diagnostics Digital Summit-Americas, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/obd-na/.
To register to attend the On-Board Diagnostics Digital Summit-Americas, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/obd-na/registration.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, pr@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International