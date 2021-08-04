HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reliefband, an innovator in wearable technology that prevents and treats nausea and vomiting symptoms, announced the availability of Reliefband® Sport, a new IPX7-designated waterproof wearable therapeutic device. Offering user-controlled therapy with no side effects, the easy-to-use device prevents and treats nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, morning sickness from pregnancy, anxiety, hangovers, physician-diagnosed migraines, chemotherapy, and as an adjunct to antiemetics in treating post-operative nausea.
Reliefband Sport® is a clinically proven wearable includes a built-in rechargeable battery that, when fully charged, will last 30 hours on the medium intensity level. Six intensity levels can be quickly toggled allowing users to find the precise setting that's optimal for their needs at any moment. With the Sport model's smart sensing technology, the device will turn off after 60 seconds if skin contact is not detected in order to preserve battery life.
"Reliefband is one of the only solutions that prevents nausea and vomiting before it begins while also being effective after symptoms have already occurred," explained Rich Ransom, President and CEO, at Reliefband. "With Reliefband Sport, we went even further by introducing an all-new waterproof model that provides 30 hours of use on a full charge. The Sport model's flex fit comfort band can also be customized with a variety of interchangeable bands, all while still delivering the same all-natural, long-lasting nausea prevention and treatment that Reliefband is known for."
The result of more than 20 years of clinical research, Reliefband's FDA-cleared, patented technology uses accurately programmed pulses with a highly specific waveform, frequency, and intensity to stimulate the median nerve on the underside of the wrist. This precise activity uses the body's natural neural pathways to block waves of nausea produced by the stomach.
Reliefband's groundbreaking drug-free therapy is highly effective and without the side effects associated with anti-nausea medicine such as drowsiness and constipation. All Reliefband devices can be used either before or after nausea and vomiting symptoms start and can be left on as long as symptoms subsist.
Reliefband Sport® complements the company's impressive lineup of existing products, including the Reliefband® Classic (replaceable batteries last 150 hours at setting three), Reliefband® Premier (rechargeable battery lasts 18 hours after a full charge), and Reliefband® 48 Hour (an entry level wearable that provides an economical solution to nausea relief).
Availability and Pricing
The Reliefband® Sport is priced at $229.99 and is available now direct from Reliefband. For more information, please visit: http://www.Reliefband.com.
About Reliefband®
Reliefband is a world leader in neuromodulation and wearable technology. The company's patented, clinically proven wearable solution quickly prevents and effectively treats nausea and vomiting. Its unique, FDA-cleared neuromodulation technology was originally developed for use in hospitals and alters nerve activity through targeted delivery of gentle pulses to the underside of the wrist to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Reliefband is a drug-free alternative that eliminates the discomfort associated with nausea and vomiting. The Reliefband wearable solution has been an industry leader for more than 20 years and is available OTC, at Reliefband.com and Amazon.com. For more information, visit http://www.Reliefband.com.
