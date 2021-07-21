MEADVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Belong: My Seed in the Ground Speaks Louder than Any Enemy's Voice": a potent discussion of miracles. "To Belong: My Seed in the Ground Speaks Louder than Any Enemy's Voice" is the creation of published author Remnant Child.
Remnant Child shares, "There are many things in life that can make you feel that you belong somewhere else.
"Whereas others have to go out and find a place where they have a feeling that they belong! It is a matter of just visiting that place and deciding if that place works out for you, as you can feel that you are tied down without actually being tied when you are in the wrong place. '"Come into my parlor," said the spider to the fly' (Mary Howitt, 'The Spider and the Fly').
"The chance of finding the place where you belong is not always easy! I have written on the things that God enlightened me through our spiritual father's teaching and to share with others on altars also and on its strength.
"God opened my eyes during the lockdown and miracle after miracle that God has done for me and family that needed to be shared with others. Every seed that I have sown that died came to life again and birthed new faith. 'Be not deceived; God is not mocked; for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap' (Galatians 6:7). My book speaks on a lot of revelation on how God manifested things into fruition in my life!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Remnant Child's new book is a moving journey through spiritual growth and rebirth.
With personal experiences, thoughts, and relevant scripture throughout, Remnant Child writes in hopes of encouraging others to seek God and work for redemption.
View a synopsis of "To Belong: My Seed in the Ground Speaks Louder than Any Enemy's Voice" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "To Belong: My Seed in the Ground Speaks Louder than Any Enemy's Voice" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "To Belong: My Seed in the Ground Speaks Louder than Any Enemy's Voice," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing