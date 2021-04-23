MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Pain to Purpose: The Journey Continues": a woman's testimony that illuminates the Lord's reason for allowing hardships in life. In this book, Roberts establishes that pain exists so one can metamorphose into a person of purpose. "From Pain to Purpose: The Journey Continues" is the creation of published author Ren Roberts, a member of Life Worship Center Church of God. She holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Nyack College, where she also pursued her master's degree.
Roberts shares, "We are all created with and for a purpose. Pain comes not to kill us but to make us stronger. From Pain to Purpose tells us about the journey of a little girl into adulthood—the hurdles she crossed over to step into her purpose. Diamonds have to go through pressure to come out as beautiful as they do. Olives have to be crushed for the oil to flow. In the same way, Ren Roberts went through some moments that seemed unbearable; but God has allowed her to come out victorious, and the journey continues."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ren Roberts's new book is a courageous retelling that accounts how faith allows one to find growth after the suffering.
The author hopes to bring inspiration and illumination to many readers.
