MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Overcomer: Strength Against the Storm" is a heartbreaking story about a little girl who experienced child abuse. "Overcomer: Strength Against the Storm" is the creation of published author Rene K. Giamanco, a child abuse awareness and prevention advocate.
Giamanco shares, "Looking through the eyes of an overcomer, this book is a nonfiction story that travels through the life of a woman who has survived the heartbreaking sexual abuse as she grew up. This book dives deep, pulling on the heartstrings as you watch an innocent girl battle through into a resistant survivor."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rene K. Giamanco's new book is an eye-opening story about child abuse and the strength of children to carry such a burden into adulthood.
A story of strength and survival, this book will pull at one's heartstrings as they read about a young girl who had to survive her way into adulthood. This is a book that the author dedicates to survivors, like herself, and those who still need to find the courage to survive.
