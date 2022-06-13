"The Last Prayer of a Mother: Biographies, Anecdotes, and Poems: The Transforming Power of Faith Prayer" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rene Renal Belizaire is an engaging look into the life of Carmen, a Haitian matriarch who persevered with grace and faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Last Prayer of a Mother: Biographies, Anecdotes, and Poems: The Transforming Power of Faith Prayer": a nostalgic look back on a life lived in faith despite the tribulations life threw out along the way. "The Last Prayer of a Mother: Biographies, Anecdotes, and Poems: The Transforming Power of Faith Prayer" is the creation of published author Rene Renal Belizaire, a native of Haiti and graduate of Northeastern University with a bachelor's degree in electronic engineering. Belizaire worked in Boston for a decade as an engineer, after which his family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he joined the booming real estate industry as a professional real estate broker. He also partnered with his wife at operating a home day care center.
Belizaire shares, "Rene Renal Belizaire—poet, painter, writer, engineer—will forever engrave in your mind a realistic, genuine aspect of Haitian life. He has captured the essence of spirituality, the power it plays in our lives, and its evolution in his family. His artistic soul has reached out to bring any reader to the heart of his family while focusing on his mother, Carmen, who was a matriarch of this family of eight. She was orphaned early in life. Her mom, on her deathbed, assured those around her that God would take care of Carmen. The power of prayer was on Carmen's life as you will be riveted to capture all she accomplished and how. Without any formal education, she raised eight well-educated citizen professionals from Pétion-Ville, a small town in Haiti. The story is told with candor and a pure simplicity, making it an easy reading as it teaches much about the Haitian culture and the daily struggle for survival."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rene Renal Belizaire's new book paints a vivid picture of Haitian life.
Belizaire's conversational writing style will offer readers a straightforward and enjoyable overview of life in Haiti alongside a powerful message of God's grace.
