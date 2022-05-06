"Bell: Sound The Alarm" from Christian Faith Publishing author Renee Lee is the moving story of Bell, a uniquely gifted young woman with an unexpected destiny.
MEADVILLE, Pa. , May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Bell: Sound The Alarm": a powerfully emotional tale of family, faith, and redemption. "Bell: Sound The Alarm" is the creation of published author Renee Lee, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from Georgia Southern University.
Lee shares, "From a perfect existence to a traumatic start, Bell began her early years in an environment that nurtured and welcomed her God-given gifts. Suddenly, she is thrust into a harsh and relentless world in a life and death battle for her soul. Questioning her identity, Bell is in a fight with forces within and spiritual forces that aim to stop her from using her gifts and block her from ever realizing her purpose. Life as she knows it crumbles leading her to believe that she is all alone and has no reason to live. Then hope comes knocking at her door reintroducing her to the 'garden.'
"Bell's supernatural battle will test and renew her faith. She will be reminded of her self-value, re-opening her spiritual eye and revealing that the power to overcome and 'so shine' has always been within her. Bell's powerful gifts will provoke the worshipper and creator in us to access new dimensions in 'Spirit and Truth' that came with the promise that the believer was given by being 'so loved' by God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renee Lee's new book will shock and delight the imagination as readers race to see what fate awaits young Bell.
Lee offers a charismatic cast of characters within an emotionally charged narrative that balances life's peaks and valleys for the enjoyment of readers from any background.
