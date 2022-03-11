MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "FEAR NOT, I am with you": an inspiring twelve-part study that will encourage a life of active faith. "FEAR NOT, I am with you" is the creation of published author Renee Mathis, a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary who earned two master's degrees in Marriage and Family Counseling and Religious Education.
Mathis shares, "FEAR NOT, I am with you is a twelve-part study using God's Word and personal experiences to walk you through aspects of life that often confuse, frustrate, and disable you. This twelve-part study will equip you with insight and truth from God's Word and guide you in self-discovery as you study and seek to apply what you have learned from each section."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renee Mathis's new book will push readers to reflect upon their current spiritual wellbeing and encourage a renewed sense of faith.
Mathis shares in hopes of developing an in-depth and personal understanding of scripture needed to resolve the fear-induced struggles and challenges that one encounters.
