MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Words of Christ Jesus: Living Will and Last Will": a compelling narrative showing how God offered His only begotten Son to redeem the world from their sins. "Words of Christ Jesus: Living Will and Last Will" is the creation of published author Renia Cain, a woman who grew up in the church where her father was a minister up until his death. She is known for keeping a positive attitude and a woman who likes spending time with family, friends, and meeting new people.
Cain writes, "'It is more blessed to give than receive' (Acts 20:35).
"'Be not afraid, but speak and hold not thy peace' (Acts 18:10).
"'Take eat: this is my body which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me. This cup is the new testament in my blood: this do ye as oft as ye drink it in remembrance of me' (1 Corinthians 11:24–25).
"'I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture' (John 10:9).
"'For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life' (John 3:16).
"'Follow me' (John 1:43).
"'Come and see' (John 1:39)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renia Cain's new book is filled with life-changing passages that aim to help the readers not only grow holistically but also spiritually.
Through this book, the author wants the readers to realize that the Words of God are the living proof of His existence, love, mercy, and compassion to His people.
