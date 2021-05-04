MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bubba's Grand Entrance": a comforting narrative centering on a mother's unquestioning love and affection for her son, Bubba. "Bubba's Grand Entrance" is the creation of published author Renika Re-Re Lewis, a Dallas native who didn't let the trials, suffering, and traumas take the sweetness in her. She is a successful businesswoman and motivator, and she writes to relieve the anxiety and stress she has obtained from her past.
Lewis shares, "This book is through the imagination of my son Bubba. If he could communicate, he'd be proud of the way his mom and family have taken care of him from birth until now. It tells the story of how Bubba was born and how he seemed to be perfectly fine but had an underlying disability that no one knew before leaving the hospital. Travel with us on this journey with a roller coaster of emotion as we find out what may have been looked at as a negative is actually a positive long-lasting bonding agreement."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Renika Re-Re Lewis's new book is an inspiring work of literature that gives solace and mutual support to parents who are on the same page as her.
