3BG_Marketing_Solution.jpg

3BG Marketing Solution

 By 3BG Marketing Solution

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Publicist Carmena Ayo-Davies pens her first public relations book "Publicity on a Budget," which was released on December 16th, 2020. Carmena is a seasoned publicist who has been in the Public Relations field for over a decade. She is the owner of 3bg Marketing Solutions, a boutique PR firm, through her experience and business dealing mostly with luxury brands, NFL athletes and their spouses.

Carmena noticed that a lot of small businesses needed or wanted public relations/marketing for their businesses but to be honest most cannot afford to bring in a professional. On the other hand, you might be an upcoming publicist and don't have access or cannot afford the expensive contact database that most agencies pay a pretty penny for. "Publicity on a Budget" guides readers with tips on building a buzz-worthy brand story, building a social presence, as well as creating the perfect pitch.

In the midst of this pandemic, "Publicity on a Budget" covers what a business needs to start the ball rolling for your PR/Marketing needs. The book is available for sale on www.3bgmarketingsolutions.com and on Amazon.

For media inquires you can contact Jacqueline@3bgmarketingsolutions.com or Brittany@3bgmarketingsolutions.com 

Related Images

image1.jpg

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.