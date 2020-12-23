PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Publicist Carmena Ayo-Davies pens her first public relations book "Publicity on a Budget," which was released on December 16th, 2020. Carmena is a seasoned publicist who has been in the Public Relations field for over a decade. She is the owner of 3bg Marketing Solutions, a boutique PR firm, through her experience and business dealing mostly with luxury brands, NFL athletes and their spouses.
Carmena noticed that a lot of small businesses needed or wanted public relations/marketing for their businesses but to be honest most cannot afford to bring in a professional. On the other hand, you might be an upcoming publicist and don't have access or cannot afford the expensive contact database that most agencies pay a pretty penny for. "Publicity on a Budget" guides readers with tips on building a buzz-worthy brand story, building a social presence, as well as creating the perfect pitch.
In the midst of this pandemic, "Publicity on a Budget" covers what a business needs to start the ball rolling for your PR/Marketing needs. The book is available for sale on www.3bgmarketingsolutions.com and on Amazon.
For media inquires you can contact Jacqueline@3bgmarketingsolutions.com or Brittany@3bgmarketingsolutions.com
Related Images