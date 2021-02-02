FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of enterprise managed care software for Medicare Advantage and Special Needs health plans, is pleased to announce the availability of a new report as part of the "Sharing Knowledge to Improve Healthcare Administration" (SKIHA) program. This month, members of the SKIHA program (free registration) are granted complimentary access to the RAM report, Separate your Medicare Advantage Plan from the Herd.
COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the critical role Medicare Advantage (MA) plans provide in enabling access to care. As a result of the pandemic, plans moved away from business as usual, pivoting quickly to meet the emerging needs of their members. Some of the changes; new benefit options, increased outreach and greater help in assisting MA members navigate the new environment, are likely to become standard features going forward. These benefits not only provide greater value but also attract members seeking the right plan for both the immediate future and their long-term goals.
"Putting together the right benefit offerings for your intended membership is integral to success in the Medicare Advantage market," stated Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President of RAM Technologies, Inc. "MA plans that expanded their services to better accommodate their members during the pandemic, and continue to refine and make those services available to their members, will be well positioned for growth and expansion in the coming years."
MA organizations are watching enrollment, benefit decisions and spending data closely as they develop their 2022 offerings. This article takes a closer look at the things they should consider, such as telehealth, special benefits for chronic conditions, as well as hospice / palliative care. To read the entire report, "Separate your Medicare Advantage Plan from the Herd" - CLICK HERE.
RAM Technologies is a leading healthcare software and services provider with over 40 years of experience delivering proven administrative solutions to the healthcare payer market, with a specific focus on simplifying the administration of Medicare Advantage. The RAM offering, Medicare Advantage-in-a-Box, powered by HEALTHsuite Advantage™ represents the leading end-to-end solution for health plans administering MA or looking for a simplified way to get into the MA market.
About the Program
Established in 2015, the SKIHA program (Sharing Knowledge to Improve Healthcare Administration), provides an open platform to share industry analysis and research, helping the payer community prepare for the future. Every month the SKIHA program makes available special content, with unique insight and in-depth industry knowledge, to those in the position to enact real change. This open exchange of ideas supplies the information health plans need to improve operations, increase productivity and reduce costs.
RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage and Special Needs plans. For almost 40 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.
