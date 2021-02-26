BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AfterCare Restoration is a family owned and veteran led disaster restoration firm located in Doylestown, PA. RestorationMaster recently added AfterCare Restoration to its online directory to aid their digital marketing efforts in the Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware, and Chester counties. To do this, RestorationMaster created micro-sites at RestorationMasterFinder.com to showcase AfterCare's service offerings in Emmaus, PA, Allentown, PA, Breinigsville, PA, Bethlehem, PA, Macungie, PA, and Alburtis, PA.
These new micro-sites target the main service areas for AfterCare Restoration in Pennsylvania. Each micro-site has pages dedicated to the firm's main services, including water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, and construction expertise. By using the latest Search Engine Optimization (SEO) methods in the digital marketing industry, RestorationMaster aims to index these pages for high visibility in local search results. Customers who visit these micro-sites can then reach out to AfterCare Restoration using the provided phone number or contact form on the service page.
About RestorationMasterFinder.com
RestorationMasterFinder.com, or RMF, is a lead generating website that helps attract relevant, cost-effective leads for included businesses in the disaster restoration and cleaning industries. RMF was built by Proceed Innovative and it generates leads with location-based micro-sites that are highly optimized to rank well in local search results. The online visibility of the micro-sites on RMF drives relevant search traffic within their targeted areas which increases the number of calls and sales leads for listed businesses and helps improve their conversion rates. RestorationMasterFinder.com is highly visible on major search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo in addition to local, vertical, and social media web portals.
About AfterCare Restoration
The technicians at AfterCare Restoration are IICRC certified to effectively provide disaster cleanup services after fires and floods. They also hold IICRC certification for mold remediation, construction and remodeling, and sewage extraction.
You can learn more about AfterCare Restoration at (215) 795-5939 or by visiting https://restorationmasterfinder.com/emmaus-pa/.
