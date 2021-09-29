MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Hundred or So Reflections from the Pastor's Desk Taken from Sixty Years of Ministry in Minnesota and Pennsylvania": an encouraging selection of reflections taken from a lifetime of devoted ministry. "One Hundred or So Reflections from the Pastor's Desk Taken from Sixty Years of Ministry in Minnesota and Pennsylvania" is the creation of published author Rev. Daniel W. Reid, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was born in Germantown Hospital in 1933.
Rev. Reid shares, "The author retired on June 11, 2017, on the sixtieth anniversary of his ordination to the Presbyterian ministry in the First Presbyterian Church in Germantown, Philadelphia. Over the course of some forty years, serving congregations in Minnesota and Pennsylvania, each month he contributed an editorial for the monthly congregation's newsletter. This book contains what he considers to be the best hundred or so of those writings.
"Within these pages, you will find reflections on history; the traditional 'hatch, match, and dispatch' columns; some humor ('The Twelve Days of a Lenape Valley Christmas'); some spiritual insights into temporary personal setbacks (auto breakdown, open-heart surgery); as well as challenges to better investments of time, talents, and treasure; and, undergirding it all, inspiration for a deeper walk with Christ.
"May these Spirit-inspired very human words draw you closer to fellowship with God through our Lord Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Daniel W. Reid's new book is an encouraging and thought-provoking collection of writings created over the course of sixty-years of ministry.
Rev. Reid shares in hopes of continuing to inspire others on the path to accepting the love offered to creation by God through Jesus.
