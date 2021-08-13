MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tales of a Reluctant Shepherd": a potent and encouraging look into the life of a missionary worker. "Tales of a Reluctant Shepherd" is the creation of published author Rev. Dori Peterson Zubizarreta, a loving wife and devoted spiritual leader who was ordained to the deaconate in 1998 and to the priesthood in 2000. Now retired, she lives in Florida with her loving husband, Pedro.
Rev. Zubizarreta shares, "Tales of a Reluctant Shepherd is a fascinating look into the world of a real-life missionary working with orphaned, abandoned, abused, and disadvantaged children in Honduras and Mexico. These true stories bring the experiences to life exposing both the best and the most difficult of times. Some will have you laughing, and others will leave you weeping. Here's an example: The cemetery was overgrown with weeds and high grass so we could not see where we were walking. Suddenly, people right in front of me started disappearing. Then the lady right in front of me disappeared. Before I realized it, I fell into an open grave right on top of the other three.
"I remember thinking as I pulled myself out. I have to remember how many went into the grave so I don't pull out any extras!
"Tales of a Reluctant Shepherd is a great book for people thinking about missions or youth groups preparing for a mission trip."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dori Peterson Zubizarreta's new book will have readers engaged from the start with the honesty found within each tale.
With a long history to pull from, Rev. Zubizarreta offers readers a collection of humorous, poignant, and heartrending stories from a life of service working with those many have overlooked.
