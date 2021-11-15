MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Should Divorced Christians Remarry?": a potent reminder of the sanctity of marriage. "Should Divorced Christians Remarry?" is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. Alix Pierre (JD), the founder of Universal Church of Salvation and Universal Theological Seminary. Rev. Dr. Pierre carries several degrees in theology, Christian education, divinity, and pastoral leadership, and a bachelor's degree in law.
Rev. Dr. Pierre shares, "Dr. Alix Pierre is the senior pastor of Universal Church of Salvation in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York, for more than twenty-five years. Experiencing the burdens of so many divorced Christians who are being isolated, humiliated, and rejected, and some who struggle with the tormented questions about remarriage, Dr. Pierre in this book reveals many lights and truths that all people, Christian or not, must read to gain the benefits of knowing the multiple challenges they face in how to live better to become the wonderful persons God wants them to be.
"In this book, people will have a better understanding of marriage, types of marriage, divorce, and why do people divorce. Since many people are victims and are being rejected, church leaders don't really care about the marriage and the divorce, but Should Divorced Christians Remarry? Read it. Receive the truths and enjoy your life. For more information, visit: AlixPierreMinistries.com"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Alix Pierre (JD)'s new book explores a key component of culture through a spiritual lens.
Rev. Dr. Pierre offers spiritual guidance and an encouraging tone within the pages of this thoughtful discussion of marriage.
