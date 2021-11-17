MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Being Chosen by God": a potent testament to the author's faith and determined drive to help those met along the way. "Being Chosen by God" is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. Cleveland Brown, a devoted husband and father who founded CADRA, which seeks to help those afflicted by drug addiction to break the cycle and live healthy, productive lives.
Rev. Dr. Brown shares, "I believe all are chosen from birth by God to make a difference in this world in the lives of others, and my book, Being Chosen by God, is a perfect example that God is with us in the best of times, worst of times, and all the time to help us and use us to serve one another to build His kingdom through those we come in contact with. We can change the world with love and the willingness to serve others. God said in His word that 'what you have done to the least of these people, you have done it unto Me.' When I was hungry you feed me, thirsty, you gave me drink, naked, you clothe me, a stranger you took me in, in prison, you came to see me, and sick, you came to visit me. God can use you to change someone's entire life or a city if you're willing to let Him lead you, and don't be afraid to step out and do what He asks you. God can and will use you. Never doubt who you are in Christ.
"Cleveland Brown was raised by Mattie and Jasper Brown, a true born-again servant of God, taught him to love God, trust God, have faith in God, serve others, and believe you are on this earth for a purpose. My life is a true witness that the Bible is a living word, God is real, and He cares for no one to perish but have everlasting life. God says, 'You have not chosen Me, but I have chosen you.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Cleveland Brown's new book will encourage and enlighten as readers discover a life lived in dedicated faith.
Rev. Dr. Brown shares a candid look at life through the peaks and valleys but always with a determined dedication to God's will.
