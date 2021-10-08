MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Winning Generation": an empowering exploration of overcoming adversity. "A Winning Generation" is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. Gaddis J. Faulcon, the president and founder of Agape Worship Center and Training Institute, Inc in Stem, NC, and the president and founder of Winning Generation Education and Training Institute.
Rev. Dr. Faulcon shares, "Rev. Dr. Gaddis J. Faulcon discovered how to win at life under adversity. He has experienced how to change from an attitude of doubt to one of belief. Today, he is a well-trained college administrator and professor. He has achieved what was unexpected by many people earlier in his life. God has performed in him what many would have thought to be impossible!
"He is a pastor of a church, a president of a consulting firm, and an author of a book. In Winning Generation, he shares insight and advice about issues of leadership and management. He has learned from his real-life experiences how to overcome many disadvantages and setbacks. He is now a goal achiever and a winner!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Gaddis J. Faulcon's new book is an encouraging discussion of believing in oneself and pushing towards a successful future.
Rev. Dr. Faulcon's educational and administrative background are apparent within the pages of this highly motivating work.
