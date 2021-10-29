MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Anatomy of Christian Faith: General Bible Study Topics": an engaging opportunity for Bible study enthusiasts. "Anatomy of Christian Faith: General Bible Study Topics" is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. John Akinyemi, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who is the senior Pastor of Christian Liberty International Ministries Inc. in Baltimore, Maryland.
Rev. Dr. Akinyemi shares, "Anatomy of Christian Faith: General Bible Study Topics is designed for pastors and students of the Word of God and for all who want to go deeper in study of the Word of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. John Akinyemi's new book offers both students and spiritual leaders a helpful collection of study topics.
Rev. Dr. Akinyemi's careful arrangement of related topics is certain to assist many in the pursuit of deeper understanding of the Word of God.
