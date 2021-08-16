MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shepherds of God in Wolves' Clothing: Random Reflections of a Former Army Chaplain": a moving examination of a prestigious role within the US military. "Shepherds of God in Wolves' Clothing: Random Reflections of a Former Army Chaplain" is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. Murray Joseph Thompson, a decorated member of the United States Army. Through serving, he has received the Meritorious Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with three stars, the Southwest Asia Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia), the Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait), three Army Commendation Medals, the Overseas Service Medal, and the Army Service Medal.
Rev. Dr. Thompson shares, "Having served in the United States Army as a military chaplain for nearly ten years, this shepherd of God offers a unique perspective from both a historical point of view as well as from personal experience on the extraordinary service of those men and women who have been called to minister to what can only be described as America's finest.
"In sharing his reflections—reflections that highlight everything from the biblical roots for spiritual leadership among God's people in ancient Israel through the evolving history of the military chaplaincy in the last century—this book highlights a specialized ministry that a select few have had the privilege and honor to perform since the earliest days of the Old Testament."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Murray Joseph Thompson's new book is a fascinating look into the life of those who serve and those who minister for them.
Rev. Dr. Thompson's personal experiences and intriguing historical points blend for a truly unique historical biography.
