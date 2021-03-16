MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Above and Beyond: The Mystery of the Cross": an edifying tome designed to teach and preach the Word of God, His mercy, and His grace. "Above and Beyond the Mystery of the Cross" is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. Richard Young, a man who spent over half of his life doing the work of an evangelist, going from state to state, teaching and preaching the Holy Gospel.
Rev. Dr. Young writes, "This book is by far the greatest book written since the Bible itself, and exposition into the mystery of the cross is by far deeper than anything I have ever seen in all my years of life, a confessed sinner who confesses that he lived a riotous and ruthless life all his days. Was he saved? This book reviews the answer to these questions: Was the glory of God on display? If so, who says it? This book shows the prophetic wisdom and the insight, line by line, verse by verse, and the authenticity of truth about the cross.
"It's about being eternally lost or saved, life or death, the two choices that man must make.
"What happened on the cross? What happened beyond the cross? What happened to Jesus? What happened to the thief? What was his role with Jesus? What did Jesus preach? What was his text?
"This book shows not only the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus but the resurrection of man from death to life.
"The power of Jesus, the blood of Jesus, the spirit of Jesus, and the body of Jesus, to reach as many men, women, girls, and boys throughout the world with the words of this historic book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Richard Young's new book digs deeper to expose and explain the mystery of the cross where Jesus offered His life to redeem the world. Here, readers will come to see not only the death and the resurrection of Christ, but also how He reveals Himself to everyone as Savior and King.
