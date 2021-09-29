MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Catching Heaven: The Keys to Spiritual Funding": a potent discussion of faith and devoted worship of Jesus. "Catching Heaven: The Keys to Spiritual Funding" is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. Victor M. Beasley M.S., D.D., a loving husband, father, and founder of catchingheaven.com, Catching Heaven Ministries, and SOAR Records, LLC. Rev. Dr. Beasley received an honorary Doctor of Divinity and is an ordained minister with St. Luke Evangelical Christian Ministries. He also received a master's degree from Jacksonville State University and a bachelor's degree from Morehouse College in Atlanta.
Rev. Dr. Beasley shares, "In the midst of COVID-19, a full-blown pandemic—along with numerous other worldwide atrocities, calamities, devastation, and tragedies—too many of God's children are 'catching hell'—caught up in a perversion that clearly goes against God's will." Even before the outbreak in 2020, the focus of many high-profile, celebrity-status pastors, preachers, and teachers, with their followers, was primarily based on financial prosperity, personal accomplishment, and material gain. This misguided focus on religion and worldly wisdom, as opposed to a true relationship with God, has left countless people emotionally, psychologically, and spiritually bankrupt and unfulfilled. Reverend Beasley changes the focus to spiritual prosperity, personal accountability, and godliness with contentment.
In "Catching Heaven: The Keys to Spiritual Funding", Reverend Beasley establishes a personal approach for the advancement of the kingdom of Jesus Christ here on earth. The primary goal of Catching Heaven and spiritual funding is the furtherance of the church without walls by the emotional, psychological, and spiritual maturity of each individual during the last days. Based on godly wisdom and revelation insights found in Matthew 16:16–19, Romans 8:14–19, and Revelation 20:4–6, he provides practical guidance for continuing in the Word during troubled times as never before. Contrary to the popular Epicurean spirit of today, Beasley offers keys, concepts, and insights advanced by Soren Kierkegaard's 'Christian Existentialism' and Viktor Frankl's logotherapy. Reverend Beasley offers inspirational growth for 'born-again believers' of all faiths and religions. Ultimately, "Catching Heaven: The Keys to Spiritual Funding" serves to help prepare the church for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Victor M. Beasley M.S., D.D.'s new book is an encouraging opportunity for anyone to reaffirm and realign with God's Word.
The author's encouraging and straightforward approach will provide readers with a starting point for evaluating and nurturing a stronger relationship with God.
