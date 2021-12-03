MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Valley Experiences with Mountaintop Blessings: The Life and Ministry for Over 50 Years: The Life and Autobiography of Rev. Dr. Walter L. Johnson Sr.": an inspiring examination of a life lived in faith through the peaks and valleys. "Valley Experiences with Mountaintop Blessings: The Life and Ministry for Over 50 Years: The Life and Autobiography of Rev. Dr. Walter L. Johnson Sr." is the creation of published author Rev. Dr. Walter L. Johnson Sr., a dedicated spiritual leader who received a fifth-grade education before his loving wife taught him to read and write. Rev. Dr. Johnson Sr. received a GED from Holy Child Jesus School and graduated from Jackson State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Science. He is also a graduate of Mississippi Baptist Seminary, where he received a Bachelor of Theology; a graduate of Universal Bible Institute, where he received a Doctorate of Divinity degree; and a graduate of Reform Theological Seminary, where he received a Doctorate in Ministry degree. Rev. Dr. Johnson Sr. is the proud father of six children, twenty grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Rev. Dr. Johnson Sr. shares, "This book depicts my life traveling from childhood to adulthood. Because of my humbled spirit during my valley experiences, I received mountaintop blessings.
"My life is a living testimony that the goals that you set in life are achievable when you put God first in all that you do and maintain a positive attitude.
"The Bible teaches us that you become what you think of yourself. If you think negatively, you will not put forth the effort to become great. The Bible says, 'So as a man thinks in his heart, so is he.'
"God has used me as an instrument to help individuals in the church and in the community to recognize that with God in your life, you can be blessed abundantly. The late president John F. Kennedy said, 'Think not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.'" It is within the image and likeness of Christ not to think so much about one's self but to think about how you can help someone else. When you work to help others, God will bless you in the process.
"My inspiration for writing this book is to help individuals recognize that the goals they set in life are achievable with Christ in their lives. There are so many people without goals in life, and they are drifting with the tides of society. My advice to humanity is, 'Seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all other things will be added unto you.'
"Set your goals, stay on course, and make the sacrifices to accomplish your goals.
"I pray that this book will inspire those who read it and humble their spirits by allowing God to guide their footprints here on earth. It is important to realize that with God in your life, all things are possible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Walter L. Johnson Sr.'s new book offers a compelling testament to the importance of having a strong connection with one's faith.
Rev. Dr. Johnson Sr.'s personal story offers readers a compelling example of the power of sticking to one's plan and living for God.
