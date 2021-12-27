MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Minister's Quick Reference: 432 Sermon Titles and Scripture": a helpful guide to developing sermons more efficiently. "A Minister's Quick Reference" is the creation of published authors Rev. Dr. Willie J. Barnes-Jackson and Rev. Dr. Pamela T. Barnes-Jackson, pastors of Light of the Community Ministries.
In telling why they wrote this valuable work, the authors shared, "It was written with the hope that pastors, ministers, students, and lay people alike may find it helpful. They are benefited by eliminating the steps of finding a title and scripture, which leaves them more time for preparation. The objective of this manual is to simplify the task of preaching, teaching, and evangelizing. The desire was to help others decrease effort and energy, thereby enabling them to spend more time in thought on their subject matter. This reference manual was developed to suit the academic, religious, and liturgical markets for pastors, ministers, students, teachers, and lay people. It is a compilation of sermon titles and the scripture which support them, having been inspired by God...whether you are preparing a sermon for your preaching course, developing a sermon for preaching to a congregation, or simply creating a message to share with a Bible study or small group, there is opportunity for conservation of time and energy spent in your sermon construction. This guide assists in providing both the sermon title and text to begin preparation for developing your message."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Willie J. Barnes-Jackson and Rev. Dr. Pamela T. Barnes-Jackson's new book is the ultimate tool to allow preparers more time in their day.
From their personal experiences as pastors Rev. Dr. Willie J. Barnes-Jackson and Rev. Dr. Pamela T. Barnes-Jackson know that the preparation of sermons, ministries, and devotionals is time consuming. Their goal in writing this work is to assist in composing impactful, meaningful messages with enough time in the day for personal prayer, thought, and meditation.
View a synopsis of "A Minister's Quick Reference: 432 Sermon Titles and Scripture" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Minister's Quick Reference: 432 Sermon Titles and Scripture" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Minister's Quick Reference: 432 Sermon Titles and Scripture", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing