MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Minister's Quick Reference Guide: 100 Sermon Titles, Points, and Scripture (Simple, Moderate, and Complex Outlines)": an engaging collection of helpful tools for building inspiring sermons. "A Minister's Quick Reference Guide: 100 Sermon Titles, Points, and Scripture (Simple, Moderate, and Complex Outlines)" is the creation of published authors Rev. Dr. Willie J. Barnes-Jackson and Rev. Dr. Pamela T. Barnes-Jackson. The authors are a husband-and-wife team who serve as senior pastor and co-pastor of Light of the Community Ministries in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Rev. Dr. Willie J. Barnes-Jackson and Rev. Dr. Pamela T. Barnes-Jackson share, "A Minister's Quick Reference: 100 Sermon Titles, Points, and Scripture (Simple, Moderate, and Complex Outlines). It was written with the intent to make it easier for persons preparing God's Word to spend more time in thought and meditation than in the development of their sermon, ministry or educational project, message, or devotion. They are benefited by eliminating the steps of finding a title, scripture, and/or the writing of an outline. The objective of this manual is to simplify the task of preaching, teaching, and evangelizing. The desire is to help others create much easier their works for ministry.
"This reference manual is best suited for the academic, religious, and liturgical markets for pastors, ministers, students, teachers, lay people, and individuals looking for a guided means of study. It is a compilation of sermons, with varying formats, developed over a period of years from the outpouring and inspiration of the Holy Spirit.
"A Minister's Quick Reference: 100 Sermon Titles, Points, and Scripture (Simple, Moderate, and Complex Outlines) is divided into three sections, with some outlines being more detailed, considering length of time and direction of thought. It includes sermon outlines that have been preached over a period of eighteen years.
"Regardless of whether a person is preparing a sermon for their preaching course, or developing a sermon to be a message or devotion to a congregation or small group, there is opportunity for conservation of time and energy spent in their lesson construction."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Willie J. Barnes-Jackson and Rev. Dr. Pamela T. Barnes-Jackson's new book is a delightful resource for pastors, ministers, or any religious leader.
With years of devoted study and service to community, the authors share a collection of informative resources that will enable religious leaders to inspire and spiritually entertain those they serve.
