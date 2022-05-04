"Yesterday's Sermons for Today's World" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Eldore F. Messerschmidt is a collection of sermons from over fifty years ago that can still resonate and relate to the events of present times.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Yesterday's Sermons for Today's World": an educational anthology for those who are unable to attend church or those who need inspiration. "Yesterday's Sermons for Today's World" is the creation of published author Rev. Eldore F. Messerschmidt, a father, husband and pastor who devoted his entire life to religious studies and sharing the word of God with those who needed it most.
Rev. Messerschmidt shared, "One of the most profound and blessed truths ever put into human language is the short, three-word sentence; "God is love." It is as impossible for God not to love as it is for the sun not to shine. Love comes out from God as radiance comes out from the sun. God is love through and through; love is His very essence. If God were not that kind of God, no man on earth would have a chance. To know that God is holy and just would drive us to madness if we could not also know that He is Love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Eldore F. Messerschmidt's new book shares the hope and promise that each day can be one to live for in the eyes of God. While the sermons may have been composed over fifty years ago, the message is the same and pertains to what is happening in the world today.
Consumers can purchase "Yesterday's Sermons for Today's World" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Yesterday's Sermons for Today's World," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
