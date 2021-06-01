MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wisdom from the Woodshed": a touching story that testifies to the sovereignty of a wise and loving God who would never abandon His people. "Wisdom from the Woodshed" is the creation of published author Rev. Eugene Cason, an ordained evangelist and founder and president of Flying High Now Ministry.
"Cason shares, "Have you ever lost a loved one; been through a divorce, financial hardships, and finally homelessness; and not known how you were going to get through it? (Psalm 84:11).
"Eugene Cason has been through many crises and obstacles. At the age of thirty-nine, Eugene found himself homeless—something that he thought he would never encounter. For the first time in his life, he felt all alone, no friends, no relatives, and no immediate family. Sometimes he would sleep in his car, under an office desk, and even in run-down warehouses. There were many times when he didn't have anything to eat. It seemed like to him many times that the world was just passing him by and not knowing how to stop it.
"Through all his adversities, trials, and challenges, God never left him. He always read his Bible and prayed every day. He knew that only God got him through it all. No matter how much money people would give him, when he was homeless, he would always pay his tithes (Malachi 3:10; Proverbs 3:5–6).
"He now has a ministry, where he shares his story all over the world. He has helped countless of people throughout the world, such as teachers, executives, political leaders, entertainers, and many more.
"Don't focus on how big your circumstances are but how big your God is. With the grace of God, let him tell his story so you will know that God has a bigger plan for you (Job 8:7)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Eugene Cason's new book draws upon the author's life experiences to testify to the love and wisdom of God. Replete with recollections of loss, the struggles that followed, and eventual success, this book points its readers beyond the author's story to God Himself, the true architect of the author's life.
View a synopsis of "Wisdom from the Woodshed" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Wisdom from the Woodshed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Wisdom from the Woodshed," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing