MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alive in Me: The Word Is Alive in Me: Galatians 2:20 and Hebrews 4:12": an inspiring reminder of the power of God's Word. "Alive in Me: The Word Is Alive in Me: Galatians 2:20 and Hebrews 4:12" is the creation of published author Rev. Harold E. Petersen, a native of Wisconsin who attended Waldorf and Concordia Colleges. Rev. Petersen served as a missionary pastor/teacher in Ethiopia for six years.
Rev. Petersen shares, "The Word of God, the Bible, has been a part of my life. We had family devotions mornings and evenings, Sunday school, and worship services. These continued to draw me into the Word.
"I was in high school when I was led to read the Bible through in a year, which I have continued down to the present time. It was I was in the seminary that I was inspired to mark a special verse in every chapter of the Bible. Some chapters were so full of gems of truth that I chose several."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Harold E. Petersen's new book will engage and entertain as the author presents an inspiring opportunity for reflection.
Rev. Petersen's lifelong devotion to the study of God's Word is apparent within the pages of this compelling devotional.
Consumers can purchase "Alive in Me: The Word Is Alive in Me: Galatians 2:20 and Hebrews 4:12" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Alive in Me: The Word Is Alive in Me: Galatians 2:20 and Hebrews 4:12," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing