"The Word of the Lord Came to the Prophets: Jeremiah 1:9–10, Isaiah 62:2, Ezekiel 3:17–19" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Harold E. Petersen is an enjoyable study of scripture related to the Prophets that will aid students of the Bible in finding a deeper understanding of scripture.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Word of the Lord Came to the Prophets: Jeremiah 1:9–10, Isaiah 62:2, Ezekiel 3:17–19": a helpful resource for studying God's Word. "The Word of the Lord Came to the Prophets: Jeremiah 1:9–10, Isaiah 62:2, Ezekiel 3:17–19" is the creation of published author Rev. Harold E. Petersen, a native of Wisconsin who attended Waldorf and Concordia Colleges. Rev. Petersen served as a missionary pastor/teacher in Ethiopia for six years.
Rev. Petersen shares, "The Bible, the Word of God, has been a part of my life. We had family devotions mornings and evenings, Sunday school, and worship services. These continued to draw me into the Word.
"When I was in high school, I started to read the Bible through in a year, which I have continued down to the present times. It was when I was in the seminary that I was inspired to mark a special verse in every chapter of the Bible. Some chapters were so full of gems of truth that I chose several.
"The prophets are a source of amazing truth about life and our relationship with the Lord God. The prophets have influenced my life in many ways. Isaiah is full of good news. Jeremiah speaks volumes about how I live. Ezekiel draws me into the drama of faithfulness. The other prophets have enriched me in many ways."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Harold E. Petersen's new book is a welcome reference for those committed to pursuing a broader understanding of the Word of God.
Rev. Petersen shares in hopes of helping others on their path to learning more about God's Word.
Consumers can purchase "The Word of the Lord Came to the Prophets: Jeremiah 1:9–10, Isaiah 62:2, Ezekiel 3:17–19" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
