MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Prophetic Scriptures": an inspirational recounting. "The Prophetic Scriptures" is the creation of published author, Rev. Jack Lister, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who was ordained in 1974.
Lister shares, "The apostle Peter proclaimed, 'We have a more sure word of prophecy.' The Bible's ability to see into the future and record history in advance proves its supernatural foundation.
Peter went on to say, 'Ye do well that ye take heed, as unto a light that shineth in a dark place, until the day dawn, and the day star arise in your hearts.' Having a good knowledge of the prophetic word is paramount to the believer in the trying times we live in today. The prophetic word reveals to us the coming events for this planet and our place in the future. This knowledge generates comfort and rest in our spirits as we are taught what God has in store for our lives in the days ahead.
This work is the result of four decades of study and research in the prophetic scriptures. It is an effort to aid you in your study of this subject. Surveying the entire Bible, it isolates the prophetic utterances of the ancient Hebrew and early Christian prophets concerning the future of the human race. Under eighteen titles, the book records what the biblical prophets said about prophetic subjects such as the Messianic prophecies, Jerusalem, the return of Jesus to this earth, the Temple, Armageddon, and many others.
There is no commentary included in this work. It records only what the prophets declared from Genesis to Revelation. The work does not only concern itself with the well-known prophecies found in Daniel and Revelation, but it includes the obscure and very powerful prophecies from the minor prophets as well. It is a work complied from the entire Bible.
Not only is it a useful study aid, but it is also a book to be read like any other book. In the reading of this book, you will be taught directly from the biblical prophets concerning the times that you live in. Read it. Allow the Holy Spirit to be your teacher, and make up your own mind about the time in which you live and the place that you are traveling to."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Jack Lister's new book offers readers a comprehensive presentation of the prophetic scriptures.
Using extensive study over decades of faithful worship, Lister provides a careful account of each prophesy for the easy reference of readers everywhere.
